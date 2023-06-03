Nick Cousins will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Fancy a wager on Cousins in the Panthers-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Cousins vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +190)

0.5 points (Over odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Cousins Season Stats Insights

Cousins has averaged 11:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In nine of 79 games this season, Cousins has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Cousins has recorded a point in a game 26 times this year out of 79 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 17 of 79 games this year, Cousins has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Cousins hits the over on his points prop total is 34.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 23.8% chance of Cousins having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cousins Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 5 27 Points 2 9 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

