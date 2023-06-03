Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .239 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Fortes has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|20
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.60 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Medina (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.83 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.83, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.