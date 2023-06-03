The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .239 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Fortes has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.300 AVG .125
.323 OBP .205
.400 SLG .125
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 13/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 20
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.60 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Medina (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.83 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.83, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
