The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .239 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.

In 20 of 35 games this season (57.1%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Fortes has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 20 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings