The Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice in the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can tune in to watch the Golden Knights look to defeat the the Panthers on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA 1/12/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 4-2 VEG

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players