The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena Saturday to square off with the Florida Panthers for the first game of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+110) against the Golden Knights (-130).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 57 times.

The Golden Knights have won 72.2% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-5).

The Panthers have been listed as the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Vegas is 11-4 (winning 73.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Florida has a record of 11-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+110) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+175) -

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.3 2.80 1.90

