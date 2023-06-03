Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+110) against the Golden Knights (-130).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Panthers (+110)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Florida has won 14 of its 25 games, or 56.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
