Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+110) against the Golden Knights (-130).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-130) Panthers (+110) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Florida has won 14 of its 25 games, or 56.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.