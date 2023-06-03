Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meet at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Carter Verhaeghe's 42 goals and 31 assists add up to 73 points this season.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 20 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs May. 12 1 1 2 4

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 27 0 1 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7 at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Chandler Stephenson has 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 27 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1

