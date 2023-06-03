Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 1 on June 3, 2023
Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meet at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Carter Verhaeghe's 42 goals and 31 assists add up to 73 points this season.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|1
|1
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 66 points. He has 27 goals and 39 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Chandler Stephenson has 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|May. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
