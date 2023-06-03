Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Bennett intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sam Bennett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:24 per game on the ice, is +4.

In 14 of 63 games this season Bennett has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bennett has a point in 25 of 63 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Bennett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bennett has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bennett Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 63 Games 4 40 Points 3 16 Goals 3 24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.