Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Reinhart's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is -11.

In Reinhart's 82 games played this season he's scored in 27 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 45 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 19 times.

Reinhart has an assist in 30 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 59.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Reinhart has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 4 67 Points 2 31 Goals 2 36 Assists 0

