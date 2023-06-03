How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today's WNBA schedule has lots in store. Among those two games is the Minnesota Lynx squaring off against the Washington Mystics.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics play host to the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx hit the road the Mystics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 3-2
- MIN Record: 0-6
- WAS Stats: 76.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 75.0 Opp. PPG (third)
- MIN Stats: 78.3 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 87.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (21.4 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (18.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- WAS Odds to Win: -466
- MIN Odds to Win: +348
- Total: 162.5 points
The Los Angeles Sparks face the Seattle Storm
The Storm go on the road to face the Sparks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 2-2
- SEA Record: 0-3
- LAS Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
- SEA Stats: 77.7 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 95.3 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (18.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (26.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -241
- SEA Odds to Win: +192
- Total: 166.5 points
