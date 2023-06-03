Yuli Gurriel and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (24 of 36), with at least two hits nine times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (8.3%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 12 games this year.

He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 20 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings