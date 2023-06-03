Yuli Gurriel and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (24 of 36), with at least two hits nine times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (8.3%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in 12 games this year.
  • He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 20
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.60 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Medina (0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 6.83 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
