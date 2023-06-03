Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yuli Gurriel and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (24 of 36), with at least two hits nine times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (8.3%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 12 games this year.
- He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.60 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- Medina (0-4 with a 6.83 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 6.83 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
