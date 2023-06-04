Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-2 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .296 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 53), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.2% of his games this season, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 26 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings