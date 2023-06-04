Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-2 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .296 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 53), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
