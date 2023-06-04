Bryan De La Cruz -- 0-for-2 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .296 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
  • In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
  • He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 53), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.2% of his games this season, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 34.0% of his games this year (18 of 53), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.241 AVG .270
.241 OBP .329
.259 SLG .429
1 XBH 6
0 HR 2
1 RBI 9
21/0 K/BB 19/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 26
19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Blackburn (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.