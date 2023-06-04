Garrett Cooper returns to action for the Miami Marlins versus Paul Blackburn and the Oakland AthleticsJune 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 4 against the Padres) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (26 of 39), with multiple hits six times (15.4%).

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings