Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper returns to action for the Miami Marlins versus Paul Blackburn and the Oakland AthleticsJune 4 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 4 against the Padres) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (26 of 39), with multiple hits six times (15.4%).
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.70).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
