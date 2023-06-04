Garrett Cooper returns to action for the Miami Marlins versus Paul Blackburn and the Oakland AthleticsJune 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 4 against the Padres) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (26 of 39), with multiple hits six times (15.4%).
  • In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cooper has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.259 AVG .289
.273 OBP .349
.352 SLG .500
2 XBH 4
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
16/0 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 20
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.70).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
