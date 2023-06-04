The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Heat this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Denver (10-12-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (43.5%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

