Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Heat this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.
- When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Denver (10-12-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (43.5%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.