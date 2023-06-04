The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 215.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 215.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score over 215.5 points.
  • The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 49 59.8% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Heat have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
  • The Heat score only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
  • Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

