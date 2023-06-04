The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 215.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 215.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score over 215.5 points.

The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 49 59.8% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

The Heat have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat score only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

