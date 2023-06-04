Heat vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 215.5.
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|215.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score over 215.5 points.
- The average total for Miami's games this season has been 219.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 215.5
|% of Games Over 215.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|67
|81.7%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|49
|59.8%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Heat have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
- The Heat score only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
