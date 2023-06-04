The Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Sunday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others in this matchup.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-105) 9.5 (-125) 3.5 (-133)

The 18.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Sunday is 1.9 lower than his scoring average.

Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-111) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208)

Sunday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 26.5 points. That's 3.6 more than his season average of 22.9.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (6.5).

Butler has made 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (-111) 3.5 (+120) 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-182)

Max Strus is scoring 11.5 points per game, 2.0 more than Sunday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

Strus' assists average -- 2.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's over/under (1.5).

He makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 12.5 (-128) 10.5 (-143) 1.5 (+170)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Sunday is 3.0 more than his season scoring average (24.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (12.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-111) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208)

Jamal Murray is scoring 20 points per game this season, 6.5 fewer than his points prop on Sunday.

He averages 1.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

Murray averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday (3.5).

