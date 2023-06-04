Find the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently has four players listed, as the Heat ready for their NBA Finals game 2 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Sunday, June 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Heat 104-93 on Thursday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to the victory with a team-leading 27 points. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points in the Heat's loss.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Foot 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Illness 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

The Heat are averaging 105.6 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 3.9 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 216

