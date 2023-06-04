Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has five doubles and eight walks while batting .155.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (41.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 29 games this season.
- Stallings has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (24.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
