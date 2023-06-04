The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has five doubles and eight walks while batting .155.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (41.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 29 games this season.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (24.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.161 AVG .042
.235 OBP .115
.226 SLG .083
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
13/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 12
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Blackburn (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
