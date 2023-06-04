The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has five doubles and eight walks while batting .155.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (41.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 29 games this season.

Stallings has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (24.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 12 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

