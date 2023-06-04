Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jean Segura -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .194 with three doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 50 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Segura has driven in a run in seven games this year (14.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (26.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn (0-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
