Jean Segura -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .194 with three doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
  • Segura has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In 50 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Segura has driven in a run in seven games this year (14.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (26.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 22
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Blackburn (0-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
