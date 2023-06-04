Jean Segura -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .194 with three doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 50 games played this year, he has not homered.

Segura has driven in a run in seven games this year (14.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 13 games this season (26.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 22 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

