Joey Wendle -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has four doubles, two triples and seven walks while hitting .213.
  • Wendle has had a base hit in 11 of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this season.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (17.4%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .167
.111 OBP .167
.000 SLG .417
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
2/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 12
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
