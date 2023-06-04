Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Wendle -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Athletics Player Props
|Marlins vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Athletics
|Marlins vs Athletics Odds
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has four doubles, two triples and seven walks while hitting .213.
- Wendle has had a base hit in 11 of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (17.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.