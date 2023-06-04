Joey Wendle -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Athletics.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Paul Blackburn

BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has four doubles, two triples and seven walks while hitting .213.

Wendle has had a base hit in 11 of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this season (17.4%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 12 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings