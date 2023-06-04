Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Athletics.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (53) this season while batting .247 with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 101st in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this season (34 of 57), with more than one hit 13 times (22.8%).
- He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 25 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|18 (62.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.70 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
