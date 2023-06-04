The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI), take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Athletics.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (53) this season while batting .247 with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this season (34 of 57), with more than one hit 13 times (22.8%).

He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 25 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 28 18 (62.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings