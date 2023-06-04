Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Arraez (.421 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and 10 RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.441), slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.926) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 44 of 54 games this season (81.5%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (42.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 54 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 54 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|12 (41.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- Blackburn (0-0) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
