On Sunday, Luis Arraez (.421 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and 10 RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.441), slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.926) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 44 of 54 games this season (81.5%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (42.6%).

He has hit a home run in one of 54 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 54 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 25 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 12 (41.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings