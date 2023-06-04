Sunday's contest between the Miami Marlins (31-28) and Oakland Athletics (12-48) going head-to-head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on June 4.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn.

Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 13, or 59.1%, of those games.

Miami has played as favorites of -225 or more twice this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 69.2% chance to win.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 226 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).

