Marlins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's contest between the Miami Marlins (31-28) and Oakland Athletics (12-48) going head-to-head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on June 4.
The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn.
Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Marlins 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Athletics Player Props
|Marlins vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 13, or 59.1%, of those games.
- Miami has played as favorites of -225 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 226 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 30
|Padres
|L 9-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ryan Weathers
|May 31
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
|June 1
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 3
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
|June 5
|Royals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs TBA
|June 6
|Royals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
|June 10
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech
