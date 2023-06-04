Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics hit the field against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +180 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -225 +180 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have a 13-9 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.1% of those games).

Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 69.2%.

In the 58 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-28-4).

The Marlins have collected a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-13 14-15 14-15 16-13 22-19 8-9

