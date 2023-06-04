How to Watch the Marlins vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
The Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics will meet on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Brent Rooker among those expected to produce at the plate.
Marlins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 25th in baseball with 55 total home runs.
- Miami's .396 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank seventh in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- Miami is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.8 runs per game (226 total).
- The Marlins are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in MLB.
- Miami's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.337).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.06 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Alcantara has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Alcantara will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Padres
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ryan Weathers
|5/31/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Blake Snell
|6/1/2023
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Joe Musgrove
|6/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Medina
|6/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Paul Blackburn
|6/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
|6/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zack Greinke
|6/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Lyles
|6/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Dylan Cease
|6/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Michael Kopech
