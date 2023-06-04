The Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics will meet on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Brent Rooker among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 25th in baseball with 55 total home runs.

Miami's .396 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Marlins rank seventh in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Miami is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.8 runs per game (226 total).

The Marlins are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.337).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.06 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Alcantara has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Alcantara will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Padres L 9-4 Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres L 10-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics W 12-1 Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics - Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett - 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.