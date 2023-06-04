The Miami Marlins (31-28) will look to Luis Arraez when they host Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (12-48) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, June 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-225). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.06 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Marlins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 22 times and won 13, or 59.1%, of those games.

The Marlins have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Athletics have won in 12, or 20.7%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win three times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

