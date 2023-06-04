Player props are available for Luis Arraez and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Alcantara has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old's 5.06 ERA ranks 61st, 1.269 WHIP ranks 41st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres May. 30 6.1 5 4 4 3 5 at Rockies May. 24 6.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Reds May. 13 7.2 7 6 6 9 2 at Cubs May. 7 8.1 9 2 2 9 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 78 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .390/.441/.485 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres May. 31 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres May. 30 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 36 RBI.

He has a .247/.328/.535 slash line on the season.

Soler has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 24 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a .268/.332/.351 slash line so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has put up 45 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .260/.363/.503 slash line so far this season.

Rooker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with two doubles and two walks.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves May. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

