The Oakland Athletics (12-48) hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Miami Marlins (31-28), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the Marlins and Paul Blackburn for the Athletics.

Marlins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.06 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will send Alcantara (2-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Alcantara has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn (0-0) pitches first for the Athletics to make his second start this season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In one appearances this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .250 against him.

