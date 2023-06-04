The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will play at 8:00 PM on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 104-93 loss to the Nuggets, Strus had .

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 9.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.4 Assists -- 2.1 1.2 PRA -- 16.8 14 PR 12.5 14.7 12.8 3PM 1.5 2.5 1.8



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Nuggets

Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Strus is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Strus' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 21 0 5 3 0 0 0 2/13/2023 42 23 7 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 33 19 3 0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.