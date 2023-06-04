The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .277 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (27.0%).

Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (8.1%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (32.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 12 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 20 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings