The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .277 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (27.0%).
  • Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (8.1%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (32.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 12 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 20
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics will look to Blackburn (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
