Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Athletics - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .277 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 25 of 37 games this year (67.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (27.0%).
- Looking at the 37 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (8.1%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (32.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 12 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Blackburn (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.