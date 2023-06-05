Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Ekblad in that upcoming Panthers-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aaron Ekblad vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 23:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ekblad has a point in 28 games this year (out of 71), including multiple points eight times.

In 19 of 71 games this year, Ekblad has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.7% of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 71 Games 5 38 Points 4 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.