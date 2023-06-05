Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barkov's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Barkov has averaged 21:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Barkov has a goal in 19 games this year out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Barkov has a point in 47 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points 22 times.

In 38 of 68 games this year, Barkov has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

Barkov has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Barkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 5 78 Points 5 23 Goals 2 55 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.