Anthony Duclair will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Duclair's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Anthony Duclair vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair has averaged 14:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Duclair has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Duclair has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Duclair has an assist in five of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Duclair goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Duclair Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 4 9 Points 3 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.