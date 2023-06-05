Anthony Duclair Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Final Game 2
Anthony Duclair will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Duclair's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Anthony Duclair vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info
|How to Watch Panthers vs Golden Knights
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Duclair Season Stats Insights
- Duclair has averaged 14:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).
- Duclair has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Duclair has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Duclair has an assist in five of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Duclair goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Duclair Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|20
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|3
|2
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.