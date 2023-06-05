Anton Lundell will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Lundell in the Panthers-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Anton Lundell vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:22 per game on the ice, is 0.

Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 73 games this season, Lundell has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Lundell's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 29% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lundell Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 5 33 Points 2 12 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.