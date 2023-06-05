Brandon Montour will be in action Monday when his Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Montour in that upcoming Panthers-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +9.

Montour has a goal in 16 games this season through 80 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Montour has a point in 51 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.

Montour has an assist in 42 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

The implied probability is 59.2% that Montour goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Montour having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 80 Games 5 73 Points 0 16 Goals 0 57 Assists 0

