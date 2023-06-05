On Monday, Bryan De La Cruz (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, five walks and eight RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Hernandez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Athletics.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .299 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), with more than one hit 16 times (29.6%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 16 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 26 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

