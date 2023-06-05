Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights play on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:30 per game on the ice, is +10.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this year out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

In 47 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has recorded a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 81 Games 5 73 Points 1 42 Goals 1 31 Assists 0

