Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals, with Carlos Hernandez on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Athletics.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .242.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in 27 of 40 games this season (67.5%), including seven multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 40), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 11 of 40 games (27.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|15 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will look to Hernandez (0-3) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
