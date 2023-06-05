Garrett Cooper -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Kansas City Royals, with Carlos Hernandez on the hill, on June 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Athletics.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .242.

Cooper has gotten a hit in 27 of 40 games this season (67.5%), including seven multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 40), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has driven home a run in 14 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 11 of 40 games (27.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 20 15 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings