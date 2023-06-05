The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Panthers have +120 moneyline odds against the favorite Golden Knights (-140).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will bring home the win in Monday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-140)

Golden Knights (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 12-8-20 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.

In the 34 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 49 points.

In 11 games this season when the Panthers finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-8-1).

When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned seven points (3-15-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 68 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 41 games has a record of 25-12-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-25-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Panthers finished 24-11-3 in those matchups (51 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.