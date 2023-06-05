Gustav Forsling will be in action Monday when his Florida Panthers meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Forsling are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Gustav Forsling vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:25 per game on the ice, is +18.

Forsling has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 35 of 82 games this season, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 82 games this season, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsling's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 5 41 Points 0 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

