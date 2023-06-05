Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jean Segura (.158 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Hernandez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .191 with three doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Segura has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this year (24 of 51), with more than one hit 10 times (19.6%).
- He has not homered in his 51 games this season.
- In seven games this season, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals will look to Hernandez (0-3) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.