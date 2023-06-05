On Monday, Jean Segura (.158 batting average in his past 10 games, with three walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Hernandez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .191 with three doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Segura has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this year (24 of 51), with more than one hit 10 times (19.6%).

He has not homered in his 51 games this season.

In seven games this season, Segura has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 13 games this year (25.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 22 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings