The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle and his .522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .215 with five doubles, two triples and seven walks.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.

Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .167 .111 OBP .167 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

