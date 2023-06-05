Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle and his .522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .215 with five doubles, two triples and seven walks.
- In 12 of 24 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.
- Wendle has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.167
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Royals will send Hernandez (0-3) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
