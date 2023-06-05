The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267.

Berti has had a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.4%).

He has gone deep in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (16.3%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 27 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

