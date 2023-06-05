Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .267.
- Berti has had a hit in 32 of 49 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.4%).
- He has gone deep in two of 49 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (16.3%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Royals are sending Hernandez (0-3) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
