Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Carlos Hernandez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (53) this season while batting .245 with 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 104th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 58.6% of his 58 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 58), and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Soler has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.1%.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.98).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Royals will send Hernandez (0-3) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
