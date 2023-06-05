After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Carlos Hernandez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (53) this season while batting .245 with 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 58.6% of his 58 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 25.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 58), and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.8% of his games this year, Soler has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.1%.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 28 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

