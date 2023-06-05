Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Royals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.445), slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.930) this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 45 of 55 games this season (81.8%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (43.6%).
- He has homered in one of 55 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 19 games this year (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 19 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|24 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|8 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hernandez (0-3) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning against the Colorado Rockies, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.