The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.445), slugging percentage (.485) and OPS (.930) this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 45 of 55 games this season (81.8%) Arraez has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (43.6%).

He has homered in one of 55 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has driven home a run in 19 games this year (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 19 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 25 24 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

