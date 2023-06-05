Marlins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 5
Monday's contest between the Miami Marlins (32-28) and Kansas City Royals (18-41) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 5.
The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.76 ERA).
Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Marlins have won three of their last five games against the spread.
- The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.
- Miami is 5-1 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Miami has scored 233 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
|June 1
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 3
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
|June 5
|Royals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Hernandez
|June 6
|Royals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
|June 10
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech
|June 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.