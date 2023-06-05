Monday's contest between the Miami Marlins (32-28) and Kansas City Royals (18-41) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 5.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Carlos Hernandez (0-3, 4.76 ERA).

Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Marlins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Marlins have won three of their last five games against the spread.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.

Miami is 5-1 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Miami has scored 233 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule