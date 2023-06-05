The Miami Marlins versus Kansas City Royals game on Monday at 6:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Luis Arraez and Vinnie Pasquantino.

The favored Marlins have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +145. Miami is a 1.5-run favorite (at +115 odds). An 8-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Marlins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -175 +145 8 -115 -105 -1.5 +115 -140

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Marlins have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 14 of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.9%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Miami has a record of 3-1 (75%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Marlins a 63.6% chance to win.

Miami has played in 59 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-28-4).

The Marlins are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-13 14-15 15-15 16-13 23-19 8-9

