Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in baseball with 56 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .399.

The Marlins are sixth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Miami has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.9 runs per game (233 total runs).

The Marlins rank 14th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Miami has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.327).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (1-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Garrett is looking to collect his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Garrett will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres L 10-1 Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Home Edward Cabrera Shintaro Fujinami 6/3/2023 Athletics W 12-1 Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett Carlos Hernandez 6/6/2023 Royals - Home Jesús Luzardo Zack Greinke 6/7/2023 Royals - Home Edward Cabrera Jordan Lyles 6/9/2023 White Sox - Away Eury Pérez Dylan Cease 6/10/2023 White Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Michael Kopech 6/11/2023 White Sox - Away Braxton Garrett Lucas Giolito

