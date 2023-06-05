Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (32-28) on Monday, June 5, when they match up with Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (18-41) at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to win. Miami is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Carlos Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.76 ERA)

Marlins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 14 (60.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Marlins have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 6-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Marlins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Jean Segura 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+160) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 4th

