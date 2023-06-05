Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Tkachuk in that upcoming Panthers-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -141)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +29.

In 31 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Tkachuk has a point in 56 of 79 games this year, with multiple points in 34 of them.

In 45 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in 18 of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.5% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 6 109 Points 5 40 Goals 1 69 Assists 4

