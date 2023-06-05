Nick Cousins and the Florida Panthers are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Cousins against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Nick Cousins vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +190)

0.5 points (Over odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Cousins Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Cousins has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 11:01 on the ice per game.

In nine of 79 games this season, Cousins has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 26 of 79 games this season, Cousins has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Cousins has an assist in 17 of 79 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Cousins has an implied probability of 34.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 23.8% of Cousins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Cousins Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 6 27 Points 2 9 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

